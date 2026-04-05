Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5

Story is hitting for a .108 BA, .108 OBP and .216 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .324 and he has scored one run. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will look to Walker Buehler (0-1) in his second start this season.

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