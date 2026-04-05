FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox • #10 SS

Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5

Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Story has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Story is hitting for a .108 BA, .108 OBP and .216 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .324 and he has scored one run. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will look to Walker Buehler (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Story

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News