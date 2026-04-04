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Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox • #10 SS

Trevor Story And Red Sox Play Padres On April 4

Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will take on the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Story has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Story is hitting for a .121 BA, .121 OBP and .242 SLG with a 42.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .364 and he has scored one run. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Story

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