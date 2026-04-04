Trevor Story And Red Sox Play Padres On April 4

Story is hitting for a .121 BA, .121 OBP and .242 SLG with a 42.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .364 and he has scored one run. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.

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