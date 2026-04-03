Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 3

Story is hitting for a .138 BA, .138 OBP and .276 SLG with a 44.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .414 and he has scored one run. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

The Padres will send Michael King (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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