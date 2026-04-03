Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 3
Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox will face the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Story has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Story is hitting for a .138 BA, .138 OBP and .276 SLG with a 44.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .414 and he has scored one run. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Astros.
The Padres will send Michael King (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.