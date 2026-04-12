Trevor Story And Red Sox Face Cardinals On April 12

Story is hitting for a .131 BA, .141 OBP and .213 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .354 and he has scored three runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.