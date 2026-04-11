Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Cardinals On April 11
Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Story has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Story is hitting for a .140 BA, .136 OBP and .228 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .364 and he has scored two runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Leahy (1-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.