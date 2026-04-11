Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Cardinals On April 11

Story is hitting for a .140 BA, .136 OBP and .228 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .364 and he has scored two runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.