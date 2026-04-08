Trevor Story And Red Sox Face Brewers On April 8
Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Story has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Story is hitting for a .140 BA, .137 OBP and .240 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .377 and he has scored one run. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Brewers.
Shane Drohan will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.