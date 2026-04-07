Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 7

Story is hitting for a .130 BA, .128 OBP and .217 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .345 and he has scored one run. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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