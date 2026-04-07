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Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox • #10 SS

Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 7

Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Story has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Story is hitting for a .130 BA, .128 OBP and .217 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .345 and he has scored one run. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Story

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