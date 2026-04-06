Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6
Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Story has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Story is hitting for a .119 BA, .119 OBP and .214 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .333 and he has scored one run. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.