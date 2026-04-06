Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6

Story is hitting for a .119 BA, .119 OBP and .214 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .333 and he has scored one run. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.