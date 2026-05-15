Trevor Story And Red Sox Play Braves On May 15

Story is hitting for a .206 BA, .244 OBP and .303 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored 16 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. Story has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Strider (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.

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