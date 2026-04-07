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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 7

Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Rogers has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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