Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 7

Rogers is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.