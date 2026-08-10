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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rogers has -150 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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