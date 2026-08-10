Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10

Rogers is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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