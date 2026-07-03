Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Reds On July 3

Rogers is 5-7 with a 4.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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