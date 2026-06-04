Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 4
Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.