Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 4

Rogers is 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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