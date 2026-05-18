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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Rays On May 18

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rogers has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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