Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Rays On May 18

Rogers is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.