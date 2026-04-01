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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On April 1

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rangers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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