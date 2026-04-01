Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On April 1
Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rangers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.