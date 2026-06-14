Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Padres On June 14
Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.