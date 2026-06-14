Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Padres On June 14

Rogers is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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