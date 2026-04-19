Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 19

Rogers is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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