Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 19
Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rogers has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.