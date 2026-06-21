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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Dodgers On June 21

Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing just one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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