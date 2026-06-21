Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Dodgers On June 21

Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing just one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.