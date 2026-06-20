Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Dodgers On June 20
Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rogers has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Rogers is 3-7 with a 5.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.