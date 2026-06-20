Trevor Rogers And Orioles Face Dodgers On June 20

Rogers is 3-7 with a 5.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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