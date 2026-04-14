Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 14

Rogers is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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