Trevor Rogers And Orioles Play Cubs On July 9

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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