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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Play Cubs On July 9

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago Cubs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rogers has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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