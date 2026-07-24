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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Braves On July 24

Trevor Rogers will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rogers has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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