Trevor Rogers And Orioles Take On Braves On July 24

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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