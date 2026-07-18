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Trevor Rogers
Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles • #28 SP

Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 18

Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rogers has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Rogers

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