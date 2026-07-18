Trevor Rogers And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On July 18
Trevor Rogers will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rogers has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Rogers is 6-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.