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Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants • #72 RP

Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Royals On July 20

Trevor McDonald will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. McDonald has +118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor McDonald

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