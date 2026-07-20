Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Royals On July 20

McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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