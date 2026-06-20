Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Marlins On June 20
Trevor McDonald will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. McDonald has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
McDonald is 2-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.