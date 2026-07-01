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Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants • #72 RP

Trevor McDonald And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 1

Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. McDonald has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McDonald is 2-6 with a 4.94 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor McDonald

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