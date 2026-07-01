Trevor McDonald And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 1

McDonald is 2-6 with a 4.94 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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