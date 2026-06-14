Trevor McDonald And Giants Face Cubs On June 14

McDonald is 2-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.