Trevor McDonald And Giants Take On Cubs On June 13

McDonald is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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