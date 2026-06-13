Trevor McDonald And Giants Take On Cubs On June 13
Trevor McDonald will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. McDonald has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
McDonald is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.