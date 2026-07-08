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Trevor McDonald
San Francisco Giants

Trevor McDonald

San Francisco Giants • #72 RP

Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 8

Trevor McDonald will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor McDonald

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