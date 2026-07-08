Trevor McDonald And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 8

McDonald is 3-7 with a 5.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.