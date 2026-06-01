Trevor Larnach And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On June 1

Larnach is hitting for a .253 BA, .363 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 25 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

David Sandlin (1-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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