Trevor Larnach And Twins Play Tigers On April 6

Larnach is hitting for a .273 BA, .500 OBP and .455 SLG with a 6.3% strikeout rate and a 31.3% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored two runs. In 16 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.