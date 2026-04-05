Trevor Larnach And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Larnach is hitting for a .375 BA, .583 OBP and .625 SLG with an 8.3% strikeout rate and a 33.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.208 and he has scored two runs. In 12 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.