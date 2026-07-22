Trevor Larnach And Twins Face Guardians On July 22

Larnach is hitting for a .291 BA, .380 OBP and .449 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 45 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.