Trent Grisham And Yankees Play White Sox On July 27
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grisham has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .216 BA, .318 OBP and .390 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 50 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.