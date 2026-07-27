Trent Grisham And Yankees Play White Sox On July 27

Grisham is hitting for a .216 BA, .318 OBP and .390 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 50 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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