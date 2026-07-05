Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Twins On July 5

Grisham is hitting for a .236 BA, .343 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 43 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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