Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Twins On July 4

Grisham is hitting for a .238 BA, .343 OBP and .423 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 42 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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