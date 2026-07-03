Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Twins On July 3

Grisham is hitting for a .232 BA, .341 OBP and .406 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 40 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs. Grisham has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last action (on June 12 against the Blue Jays) he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Twins will send Mike Paredes (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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