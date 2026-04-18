Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 18

Grisham is hitting for a .145 BA, .303 OBP and .290 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

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