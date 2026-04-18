Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 18
Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .145 BA, .303 OBP and .290 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored nine runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.
Noah Cameron (1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.