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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 17

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .155 BA, .319 OBP and .310 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored nine runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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