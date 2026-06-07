Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 7

Grisham is hitting for a .212 BA, .328 OBP and .389 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 34 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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