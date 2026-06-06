Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 6

Grisham is hitting for a .212 BA, .328 OBP and .389 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 34 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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