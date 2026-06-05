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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 5

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .212 BA, .331 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 33 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray (6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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