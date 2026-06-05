Trent Grisham And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 5

Grisham is hitting for a .212 BA, .331 OBP and .379 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 33 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. Grisham has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Sonny Gray (6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.

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