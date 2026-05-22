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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rays On May 22

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .174 BA, .305 OBP and .348 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 27 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez (4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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