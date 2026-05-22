Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rays On May 22

Grisham is hitting for a .174 BA, .305 OBP and .348 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 27 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Grisham has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Nick Martinez (4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

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