Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Rays On July 9

Grisham is hitting for a .230 BA, .333 OBP and .412 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 45 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

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