Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 6

Grisham is hitting for a .236 BA, .342 OBP and .421 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 44 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. Grisham has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.