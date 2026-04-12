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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Rays On April 12

Trent Grisham and his New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Grisham has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .146 BA, .352 OBP and .220 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 24.1% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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