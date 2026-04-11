Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rays On April 11
Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Grisham has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Grisham is hitting for a .158 BA, .347 OBP and .237 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.
The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (0-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.