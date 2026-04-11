Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rays On April 11

Grisham is hitting for a .158 BA, .347 OBP and .237 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 22.4% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Grisham has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.