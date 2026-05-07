Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On May 7

Grisham is hitting for a .164 BA, .298 OBP and .353 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 21 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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