Trent Grisham And Yankees Play Rangers On May 6

Grisham is hitting for a .170 BA, .307 OBP and .366 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 21 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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