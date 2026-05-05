Trent Grisham And Yankees Take On Rangers On May 5

Grisham is hitting for a .176 BA, .316 OBP and .380 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 21 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.